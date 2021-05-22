Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhamad Fikri

Register & Log in Page

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri
  • Save
Register & Log in Page ux design dailyui uiuxdesign ui figmadesign userinterface register form log in form webdesign register page log in page register log in
Download color palette

Hii all. This is register page and log in page from my exploration in library website design.
*****************
I open to new project
muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com
*****************
Please also visit my instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri

More by Muhamad Fikri

View profile
    • Like