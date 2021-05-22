Circulation & Plagiarism Table

Trending designs to inspire you
Hii all. This is cirulation page and plagiarism check result page from my exploration in library website design.
In Circulation page there is information if we are active member or not and how much book that user has borrow and how much left user can borrow. In this page i also put a notification feature if the user has book that need to returned soon
In plagiarisme chech result page, user can see the result of their plagiarism checks from the newest or the oldest. And i also put search feature in the bottom of the row titles. In this page user can download or delete the plagiarism check result
For the illustrations in this design i get from :
- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector
