Muhamad Fikri

Circulation & Plagiarism Table

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri
Circulation & Plagiarism Table webdesign design figmadesign ui dailyui uiuxdesign userinterface delete download cards ui card result table table desgn
Hii all. This is cirulation page and plagiarism check result page from my exploration in library website design.
-
In Circulation page there is information if we are active member or not and how much book that user has borrow and how much left user can borrow. In this page i also put a notification feature if the user has book that need to returned soon
-
In plagiarisme chech result page, user can see the result of their plagiarism checks from the newest or the oldest. And i also put search feature in the bottom of the row titles. In this page user can download or delete the plagiarism check result
*****************
For the illustrations in this design i get from :
- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector
*****************
I open to new project
muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com
*****************
Please also visit my instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri

    • Like