Circulation & Plagiarism Table

Hii all. This is cirulation page and plagiarism check result page from my exploration in library website design.

-

In Circulation page there is information if we are active member or not and how much book that user has borrow and how much left user can borrow. In this page i also put a notification feature if the user has book that need to returned soon

-

In plagiarisme chech result page, user can see the result of their plagiarism checks from the newest or the oldest. And i also put search feature in the bottom of the row titles. In this page user can download or delete the plagiarism check result

*****************

For the illustrations in this design i get from :

- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector

*****************

I open to new project

muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com

*****************

Please also visit my instagram

https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/