Landing Page Library Website

Hii all. This is landing page for my exploration in library website design. In this landing page i attach some informations like register information to help convert sales, some journals that the library subscribed and some services that the library have.

*****************

For the illustrations in this design i get from :

- https://www.freepik.com/macrovector

- https://www.freepik.com/stories|

*****************

I open to new project

muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com

*****************

Please also visit my instagram

https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/