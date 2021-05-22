tana

True Colours Font

tana
tana
  • Save
True Colours Font elegant font logo font branding design graphic
Download color palette

True Colours is a relaxed, thin lettered and stylish handwritten font, that exudes elegance and class. This font was particularly crafted for those who need a beautiful and refreshing look to their designs.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119887845/True-Colours

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
tana
tana

More by tana

View profile
    • Like