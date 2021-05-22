Graphirif

A letter minimalist logo design

Graphirif
Graphirif
  • Save
A letter minimalist logo design branding minimalist logo logo unique logo minimal logo design creative logo typography graphic design flat
Download color palette

A letter minimalist logo, The business really is like dating—you’re trying to attract the right customers and make them fall head over heels in love with your brand. So think of your logo as the picture on your dating profile. It’s what’s going to make people take interest and try to learn more about you (or swipe left because you’re not for them).

Graphirif
Graphirif

More by Graphirif

View profile
    • Like