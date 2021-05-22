Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nurlia Tegar Apriani

IGEKU : Social Media App Design Concept

Nurlia Tegar Apriani
Nurlia Tegar Apriani
IGEKU : Social Media App Design Concept twitter ios app design instagram social network social media glass effect glassmorphism exploration mobile design uiux mobile app uidesign
Hello everyone on Dribbble ❤
So happy to share some of the pages of the social media app with you. I will share other pages soon 🔥
Really love to receive your feedback/criticism.
.
Or if you like this, please press "L" 🙂
Thanks!

Nurlia Tegar Apriani
Nurlia Tegar Apriani

