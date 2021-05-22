Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retro Vintage Magazine

Hey there, hope you like it!
This vintage retro magazine is the first edition of Majalah Praja Manado (MANJO) by Abdi Praja News (APN) North Sulawesi IPDN Campus which released at the end of 2020. MANJO Magazine look like a diary, you will be taken to see the journey of Madya Praja Angkatan 29 at IPDN Campus in North Sulawesi.
Thanks for visiting my portfolio and your Like. Your feedback is much appreciated.
Interesting working with me? we are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rafika-dida-540521212/
https://www.behance.net/didarafika01
didarafika@gmail.com
Follow https://www.instagram.com/rdconsilio/ for more art
Feel free to contact and happy to see you. Have a nice day!

