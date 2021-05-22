baseball emblem logo for Knothole

emblem logo concept that contains about A 'knothole' is the opening in the plank of a wooden fence (usually the outfield fence) where, back in the day, the younger kids could peer into the field to watch others play. This is a story about access... to the game of baseball and to greater opportunities in life. The goal is to bring kids from 'peering through to Knothole' to 'actively participating in the game' to 'sliding into home base' (i.e. experiencing success in baseball and in life).