Logo for voleyball

This is a volleyball tournament for female athletes ages 10-18. Fun tournament over MLK weekend. The Javelina is an animal native to the Phoenix Arizona area. It's a wild pig that gets pretty aggressive if approached. Playing with this as a "mascot" would be fun. We chose Jumpin to illustrate what a player may do to block or hit the volleyball - if the artist could sketch that - that would be awesome, but not necessary.