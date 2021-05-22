SKI 14

Logo for voleyball

SKI 14
SKI 14
  • Save
Logo for voleyball javelina classic logo volleyball
Download color palette

This is a volleyball tournament for female athletes ages 10-18. Fun tournament over MLK weekend. The Javelina is an animal native to the Phoenix Arizona area. It's a wild pig that gets pretty aggressive if approached. Playing with this as a "mascot" would be fun. We chose Jumpin to illustrate what a player may do to block or hit the volleyball - if the artist could sketch that - that would be awesome, but not necessary.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
SKI 14
SKI 14

More by SKI 14

View profile
    • Like