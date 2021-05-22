Trending designs to inspire you
Check out my new "Crypto Paper Trader" app where you can Day trade crypto without risking any money! AND you also have the option to use leverage too :)
Try it now at https://michaelsboost.com/crypto/
Source code is available on Github: https://github.com/michaelsboost/Crypto-Paper-Trader
Remember, "The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention." -Oscar Wilde
