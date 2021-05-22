Michael Schwartz

Crypto Paper Trader

Check out my new "Crypto Paper Trader" app where you can Day trade crypto without risking any money! AND you also have the option to use leverage too :)

Try it now at https://michaelsboost.com/crypto/

Source code is available on Github: https://github.com/michaelsboost/Crypto-Paper-Trader

