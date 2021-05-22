UI09: Search

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Idea: A simple online platform to measure and compare ratings, recommendations and reviews for restaurants, bars, spas, salons and more. Incorporating daily ui task for Search.
Idea: ideasai.net
Illustration: thenounproject.com (Bonegolem)
Colours: Twitter dark mode