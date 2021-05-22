Siddharth Bhattacharjee

UI09: Search

UI09: Search figma nyc lovelocal reviews dark mode dailyui design ui search bar
Idea: A simple online platform to measure and compare ratings, recommendations and reviews for restaurants, bars, spas, salons and more. Incorporating daily ui task for Search.

Idea: ideasai.net
Illustration: thenounproject.com (Bonegolem)
Colours: Twitter dark mode

Posted on May 22, 2021
