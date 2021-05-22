Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maritime WIP preview - Manage classifications - dashboard UI

Maritime WIP preview - Manage classifications - dashboard UI platform web erp system freight shipping company shipping shipping management ui design classifications manage dashboard
WIP Maritime Dashboard - Manage classifications page
Maritime is a web application based on NodeJS that covers a full range of typical needs relating to the management of a shipping company.
