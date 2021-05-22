Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
crossfire select

Crossfire Select is a competitive youth football club based in Redmond, WA, for children ages 9-18 years. We hold an annual tournament every summer called the Crossfire Select Cup which hosts hundreds of young soccer teams in the Pacific Northwest (WA, OR, Vancouver CA) and Hawaii. Graphics will be used on sweaters and tshirts, so they should appeal to that age group, but look bold and professional. We are a Nike sponsored football club.

Posted on May 22, 2021
