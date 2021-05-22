What do you do when you're in a creative funk?

I wanted to illustrate and play with colors to get some inspiration flowing my way. And something that has brought me joy lately is the youtube channel, Wildfern. Wildfern is a youtube channel hosted by a houseplant hobbyist, Fern, that creates videos sharing both the plants and their care. In the last few years houseplant care has become a big hobby of mine. So why not design for a brand that I am passionate about?! I decided to design with only my creative wants in mind, and not constrict myself to any rules. And when I say I went by no rules, I went by no rules. I ended up playing with shapes and how to puzzle letters inside each form. In the end, I love the result; and most importantly I enjoyed the entire process.