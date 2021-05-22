Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chelsea Burkett

WildFern

Chelsea Burkett
Chelsea Burkett
Hire Me
  • Save
WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
Download color palette
  1. 21-Wildfern_illustration_social-06.png
  2. 21-Wildfern_illustration_social-07.png
  3. 21-Wildfern_illustration_social-08.png
  4. 21-Wildfern_illustration_social-09.png
  5. 21-Wildfern_illustration_social-10.png

What do you do when you're in a creative funk?
.
.
.
I wanted to illustrate and play with colors to get some inspiration flowing my way. And something that has brought me joy lately is the youtube channel, Wildfern. Wildfern is a youtube channel hosted by a houseplant hobbyist, Fern, that creates videos sharing both the plants and their care. In the last few years houseplant care has become a big hobby of mine. So why not design for a brand that I am passionate about?! I decided to design with only my creative wants in mind, and not constrict myself to any rules. And when I say I went by no rules, I went by no rules. I ended up playing with shapes and how to puzzle letters inside each form. In the end, I love the result; and most importantly I enjoyed the entire process.

Chelsea Burkett
Chelsea Burkett
design + illustration.
Hire Me

More by Chelsea Burkett

View profile
    • Like