Daily UI 034 :: Car Interface

For this challenge I wanted to make a minimalistic interface that any user could easily navigate. Simple buttons and icons achieve just that. Each UI has a customizable rgb background color. The digital speedometer is located in the top left of the interface. To toggle between park, drive, reverse, and neutral. The main portion of the interface features a map, access to music, games, range and trip info, and streaming services. There's also toggles for AC, heated seats, and audio volume.