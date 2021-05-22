Rebrand for an InfoSec company

CyberGuard are a company within the InfoSec industry and are at the top of their game. One thing that looked out of place for me was the company branding.

I decided to make an attempt at a rebrand for the company and, (although I say so myself), it turned out quite well.

Initial thoughts for the logo was to use a shield design, but one look around at neighbouring companies showed that the shield is a very common design for a logo within the industry. Instead I opted for a simple, yet powerful design. The logo was designed using the C and the G from the company name and placed into a shape resembling a padlock.

The logo colours were chosen to promote the companies strength within the industry and to indicate how strong they are at fending off attackers who try to harm their clients.