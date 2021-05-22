Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebrand for an InfoSec company

CyberGuard are a company within the InfoSec industry and are at the top of their game. One thing that looked out of place for me was the company branding.

I decided to make an attempt at a rebrand for the company and, (although I say so myself), it turned out quite well.

Initial thoughts for the logo was to use a shield design, but one look around at neighbouring companies showed that the shield is a very common design for a logo within the industry. Instead I opted for a simple, yet powerful design. The logo was designed using the C and the G from the company name and placed into a shape resembling a padlock.

The logo colours were chosen to promote the companies strength within the industry and to indicate how strong they are at fending off attackers who try to harm their clients.

Posted on May 22, 2021
