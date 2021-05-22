Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wagner Ponciano de Souza

Animal Collage

Animal Collage animal illustration hummingbird ladybug turtle elephant sun duck cat rabbit dog animals geometric collage
Animal Collage: the dog (corgi) has ears formed by rabbits and eyes formed by cat heads. The nose is made by two hummingbirds. A ladybug is the doggy's tongue.

In turn, the ground is made by green turtles, while the sky is made up of blue elephants. Overhead, ducks play flying. All of this accompanied by the smiling brightness of the sun.

