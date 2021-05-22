Mayowa Afolayan

Trash IT App Design

Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan
  • Save
Trash IT App Design app minimal branding ui ux design digitalart
Download color palette

The continuous indiscriminate disposal of domestic solid waste is accelerating.
Refuse disposal is one of the major environmental problems that developing countries are faced with. Health hazard, traffic congestion, unsightliness, unpleasantness and blockage of drainages are some of the problems caused by the lack of efficient waste management practice in Nigeria.
Simple solution such as smart App design like "Trash_IT" can go a long way in resolving this anomaly.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan

More by Mayowa Afolayan

View profile
    • Like