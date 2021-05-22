Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trash IT Web Design

Trash IT Web Design web minimal ux ui digitalart illustration design branding
The continuous indiscriminate disposal of domestic solid waste is accelerating.
Refuse disposal is one of the major environmental problems that developing countries are faced with. Health hazard, traffic congestion, unsightliness, unpleasantness and blockage of drainages are some of the problems caused by the lack of efficient waste management practice in Nigeria.
Simple solution such as smart App design like "Trash_IT" can go a long way in resolving this anomaly.

Posted on May 22, 2021
