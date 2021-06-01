Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lance

Wordmark Wall — Volume III

Lance
Lance
Hire Me
  • Save
Wordmark Wall — Volume III handlettering font type calligraphy logo design hand lettering logo wordmark logotype lettering typography branding
Download color palette

An overview of what I was able to create since last year.
It's always a pleasure to work with awesome people who are building awesome things.

Curious to hear what wordmark caught your eye!

———
Looking for lettering or brand identity design?
Get in touch at hi@lancedraws.com
Website / Email

Lance
Lance
Handcrafted type for specific purposes.
Hire Me

More by Lance

View profile
    • Like