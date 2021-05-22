Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Straxxxes

School of Straxxxes - Logo branding

Straxxxes
Straxxxes
  • Save
School of Straxxxes - Logo branding designs design app admin panel illustrator animation flat app icon typography ux ui vector logo illustration design minimal material web branding creative design
Download color palette

This is the school of straxxxes dedicated to teaching people free about web development and web design fundamentals

Just uploaded my first video on YouTube. Go check it out and leave a comment for me please.

https://youtu.be/EoY5Q56vjkA

#MachineLearning #pythonlearning #python #AI #100daysofcodechallenge #100DaysOfCode #DEVCommunity #javascript #womenintech #CodeNewbies

Straxxxes
Straxxxes

More by Straxxxes

View profile
    • Like