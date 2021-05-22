School of Straxxxes - Logo branding

This is the school of straxxxes dedicated to teaching people free about web development and web design fundamentals

Just uploaded my first video on YouTube. Go check it out and leave a comment for me please.

https://youtu.be/EoY5Q56vjkA

#MachineLearning #pythonlearning #python #AI #100daysofcodechallenge #100DaysOfCode #DEVCommunity #javascript #womenintech #CodeNewbies