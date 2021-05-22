Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Maraton - Display font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Maraton - Display font display ui vector logo design font logo type typography branding
Maraton - Modern serif font

Maraton - Modern serif font

Maraton is a modern serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Maraton (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13153/maraton.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/maraton-modern-serif-font/

Posted on May 22, 2021
