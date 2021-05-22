Kate

All is Bright Christmas Eve

All is Bright Christmas Eve
This design was inspired by a drive-in Christmas light show during the pandemic. It was a time when all felt dark and hope seemed far away, but thousands showed up to celebrate the season together even while apart in their cars.

Posted on May 22, 2021
