Anastasia Chave

Wanderer Word Mark Design

wander adventure travel typography ui figma design wordmark logo
This is a series of wordmarks I've created for my passion project the Wanderer an outdoor enthusiast app. 📱🌿🏔

I wanted the word-mark to capture the outdoor hiking spirit and adventure.🐾

Learn more about my design at https://www.dakotauxdesign.com/

Posted on May 22, 2021
User Experience Designer + Content Creator + Explorer 🌲

