Cofito Brand Identity

Cofito Brand Identity coffee logo design coffee logo logo design identity logo branding
The logo is an important part of the corporate identity. A coffee drink is made from beans, and they become an object for creating a logo. This element symbolizes naturalness, opposes a drink made from ground beans to instant coffee.

Posted on May 22, 2021
