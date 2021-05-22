Phantasy acrylic pour ~ Straight pour and marbles

Trending designs to inspire you
Today I just did a Phatnasy acrylic pour painting with colours that I had from my pour the day before. I started with a straight pour and did some marble roll and ended up with a really beautiful abstract painting.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam raw amber
- Amsterdam burnt amber
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian blue phtalo
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- DecoArt extreme sheen qauamarine
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
DUTCH POUR and MARBLE ROLL fluid art painting:
https://youtu.be/x9icb0jRRdA
https://youtu.be/0uPlaCi2Yz4