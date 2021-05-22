Fiona Art

Phantasy acrylic pour ~ Straight pour and marbles

Today I just did a Phatnasy acrylic pour painting with colours that I had from my pour the day before. I started with a straight pour and did some marble roll and ended up with a really beautiful abstract painting.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam raw amber
- Amsterdam burnt amber
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian blue phtalo
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- DecoArt extreme sheen qauamarine

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
DUTCH POUR and MARBLE ROLL fluid art painting:
https://youtu.be/x9icb0jRRdA
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/0uPlaCi2Yz4

