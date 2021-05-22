Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niko Kuncoro

Musixmatch Desktop Login Page Concept (2/2)

Niko Kuncoro
Niko Kuncoro
  • Save
Musixmatch Desktop Login Page Concept (2/2) sign in page sign in signup page signupform musixmatch desktop app desktop application conscep ux flat design ui graphic design app adobexd
Download color palette

Hi, this is the login and signup page design concept of my favorite music app, Musixmatch. I hope you'll like it and can leave your opinion in the comments.

I'm still completely new guys to the UI/UX Design, so your feedback will meant so much for me 😅. Thank you.

This design is inspired by the stunning work of Paolo Spazzini.
-
https://dribbble.com/shots/10484029-Lyrics-Exploration
https://dribbble.com/paolospazzini

Niko Kuncoro
Niko Kuncoro

More by Niko Kuncoro

View profile
    • Like