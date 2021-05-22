Musixmatch Desktop signup page concept (1/2)

Hi, this is the login and signup page design concept of my favorite music app, Musixmatch. I hope you'll like it and can leave your opinion in the comments.



I'm still completely new guys to the UI/UX Design, so your feedback will meant so much for me 😅. Thank you.

This design is inspired by the stunning work of Paolo Spazzini.

https://dribbble.com/shots/10484029-Lyrics-Exploration

https://dribbble.com/paolospazzini