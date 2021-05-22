Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Musixmatch Desktop signup page concept (1/2)

Musixmatch Desktop signup page concept (1/2) dailyuichallenge dailyui desktop application desktop app signup screen signup page signupform sign in signup ux design ui design ui ux musixmatch illustration conscep ux flat design ui graphic design
Hi, this is the login and signup page design concept of my favorite music app, Musixmatch. I hope you'll like it and can leave your opinion in the comments.

I'm still completely new guys to the UI/UX Design, so your feedback will meant so much for me 😅. Thank you.

This design is inspired by the stunning work of Paolo Spazzini.
https://dribbble.com/shots/10484029-Lyrics-Exploration
https://dribbble.com/paolospazzini

