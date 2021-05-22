SpaceClub - Another Clubhouse App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SpaceClub is Another Clubhouse App, User Interface Design Template for The Future of Social Networks This template is ideal for voice-based social networks. Make the design of your apps look more cool, modern, and attractive. This template includes 24 simple and modern User Interface screens in Figma format. You can edit and adjust easily using Figma. Also equipped with clipart and icons. Features 24 High-quality Screens 414px x 896px (vector) Easy to edit and customize Organized Group and Layers Well Documented Using FREE Font from Google Font Photo are not included Main Files: 24 screen in Figma format PDF Documentation Preview in PNG