SpaceClub - Another Clubhouse App

SpaceClub is Another Clubhouse App, User Interface Design Template for The Future of Social Networks This template is ideal for voice-based social networks. Make the design of your apps look more cool, modern, and attractive. This template includes 24 simple and modern User Interface screens in Figma format. You can edit and adjust easily using Figma. Also equipped with clipart and icons. Features 24 High-quality Screens 414px x 896px (vector) Easy to edit and customize Organized Group and Layers Well Documented Using FREE Font from Google Font Photo are not included Main Files: 24 screen in Figma format PDF Documentation Preview in PNG