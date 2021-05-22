Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gift Abah

Empty Screens for a Restaurant Reservation App

These are empty screens from a Restaurant Reservation app that I am currently working on.

Thanks!

Design - Figma

