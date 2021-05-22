Empty Screens for a Restaurant Reservation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are empty screens from a Restaurant Reservation app that I am currently working on.
Kindly leave your feedback. You can also reach me through any of the channels below.
Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter
Thanks!
Design - Figma