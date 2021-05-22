Birds Coloring Pages

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a digital & printable Birds coloring book for kids or Kindergarten students or you can sell it on Amazon KDP.
20 Birds Page for kids.
What will I deliver you.
• 1 Ai Files Birds Coloring page interiors (ready for print)
• 1 PDF Files Birds Coloring page interiors (ready for print)
• 20 JPEG Birds Coloring Page Files (Ready to use)
• Dimensions: (8.5″ x 11″) Inch
• Different Birds Coloring page Interiors 20 pages
• High-resolution Birds Coloring page interiors
Perfect for your High content book business, this template is ready for you to add your own cover and upload! Fully tested in the Amazon KDP platform and ready to list!
It would be recommended to make this template ALL YOUR OWN by adding/deleting/rearranging pages, clip art, coloring pages, quotes, changing the page titles, or whatever so that you don’t potentially get dinged by Amazon for using duplicate content.
Hire me: https://www.fiverr.com/coloring_page
My e-mail: shourovbd253@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/coloring_page
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~019b68ffcdda3cefa0
KDP interior portfolio: https://www.behance.net/shourov_artist1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shourovartist1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shourov_artist
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/shourov_artist
