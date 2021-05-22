Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Booklub - Logo Design

Booklub - Logo Design love heart bookmark book logomark mark minimal logo design logo branding
Booklub brings together and connects book lovers around the world through virtual book clubs.

Feedback is much appreciated 💬

Want to work together? Get in touch:
📧 offhueuk@gmail.com

Check out my other channels: Instagram | Behance

Posted on May 22, 2021
