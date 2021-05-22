Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maksim Chasovskikh

Kostroma training center «Professinal»

Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh
  • Save
Kostroma training center «Professinal» website website design photoshop figmadesign figma design
Download color palette

Website design development for the Kostroma training center «Professinal» teaching in educational vocational training programs.

I am a beginner designer and your feedback and comments are very important for me
Fell free to share your thoughts about my works 😄

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh

More by Maksim Chasovskikh

View profile
    • Like