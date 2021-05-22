School Admission Instagram Posts & Stories

✅ Download Link ✅



Increasing school enrollment is one of the big tasks that should be achieved by the school administrator. It’s not just about the best education quality or the best facilities school can provide but it’s also about how good you promote your school to your promotion goals. Achieve the goal by using this Neat and Clean School Admission Instagram Template that suitable for primary, junior or senior high school promotion.

The combination of yellow mustard, white and light gray makes this template more outstanding and stunning. The right composition and well-organized layout will help you increase audience engagement and the best result in gaining more applicants and admission to your school.

This product package consists of 5 unique template designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can edit or adjust the images, text and colors on the template by using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to fit your need and preference. Use ‘Help’ documentation included in the package to help you edit the template.

Visit our support page if you find any difficulties or issues that ‘Help’ cannot cover. Or just drop us some messages and questions to get further information regarding this or any other product of ours.