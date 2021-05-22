Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
9k Elite Lures is a handmade premium fishing lure company based out of Goshen, IN. As 9K was starting to grow they realized they needed a brand refresh and a website. As a full-service agency Vala was a perfect choice and handled everything from branding, packaging, photography, and web development.