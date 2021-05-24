Ben Stafford

I Went Camping With - Podcast Thumbnail

The video thumbnail utilizes typography for easy reference as well as the guest's duotone photo and name. Using a duotone photo helps every episode graphic feel consistent! That episode counter was one of my favorite tiny details I enjoyed creating in this brand.

Stream: https://i-went-camping-with.simplecast.com
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8P_1_h13Z4xkgdoNSz12bg

