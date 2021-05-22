Trending designs to inspire you
SPOOKY SCOOPY - a conceptual ice cream brand.
tell me what you think about it in the comments, i would like to know your opinions.
for more details about the project checkout my behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120016721/SPOOKY-SCOOPY-CONCEPTUAL-ICE-CREAM-BRAND
and my instgram accout : @sidetasker
email me for any side task requests sidetaskart@gmail.com