I Went Camping With - Podcast Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To add to the camping and road trip theme, we wanted to use a road sign shape and a topographic map in the background for some depth.
We were very pleased with how the logo, typography, and patterns all played nicely together!
Stream: https://i-went-camping-with.simplecast.com
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8P_1_h13Z4xkgdoNSz12bg