I Went Camping With - Podcast Art

To add to the camping and road trip theme, we wanted to use a road sign shape and a topographic map in the background for some depth.

We were very pleased with how the logo, typography, and patterns all played nicely together!

Stream: https://i-went-camping-with.simplecast.com

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8P_1_h13Z4xkgdoNSz12bg