I Went Camping With - Logo

We had the opportunity to brand a podcast recently and loved the premise. It's recorded (audio and video) inside of a renovated airport shuttle bus. They go to their guests! It's obviously camping themed and even has a campfire and cricket sound effects in the background.

When creating the logo, we wanted to say "camping" and "digital podcast." So we opted to rotate the play/pause icon and fast forward icon to tell a new story: double lines for the open road, camping tent, and pine tree!

It's super scalable, distinct, and works well on just about any media/material as a one color attention-grabber.

Stream: https://i-went-camping-with.simplecast.com
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8P_1_h13Z4xkgdoNSz12bg

