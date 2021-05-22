Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sharad veer Singh

Bike Store Micro Interaction

Sharad veer Singh
Sharad veer Singh
  • Save
Bike Store Micro Interaction motion product desktop uiux ux interaction design motiongraphics motion design design logo branding ui ui design
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

I'm happy to share with you my first work in interaction design created on After effect.
Please let me know your thoughts on this UI design. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Tools: Figma, After effect
Press “L” and shower some love.

Sharad veer Singh
Sharad veer Singh

More by Sharad veer Singh

View profile
    • Like