Tempo logotype © Cycling + Training

Visit the first Spinning Gym in Ciudad Juarez with audiovisual experience; lights perfectly synchronized with the music that will push your senses to the limit. The installations are the synchrony between each material, visual texture, light or shadow; which together represents the rhythm and the manifestation of music by separate parts.
This is Tempo:
Cycling + Training