Tempo logotype © Cycling + Training

Tempo logotype © Cycling + Training brand identity brand design branding dribble rhythm tempo black dance logotype gym music illustration design vector
Visit the first Spinning Gym in Ciudad Juarez with audiovisual experience; lights perfectly synchronized with the music that will push your senses to the limit. The installations are the synchrony between each material, visual texture, light or shadow; which together represents the rhythm and the manifestation of music by separate parts.

This is Tempo:
Cycling + Training

Tempo isotye
Rebound of
Tempo© Cycling + Training
