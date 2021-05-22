Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tempo© Cycling + Training

Visit the first Spinning Gym in Ciudad Juarez with audiovisual experience; lights perfectly synchronized with the music that will push your senses to the limit. The installations are the synchrony between each material, visual texture, light or shadow; which together represents the rhythm and the manifestation of music by separate parts.

This is Tempo:
Cycling + Training

