Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angie Sherrick

Kansas City ♡

Angie Sherrick
Angie Sherrick
  • Save
Kansas City ♡ monoline script monoline typography kansascity hand lettering lettering kansas city
Download color palette

It's a rainy day in KC, so I took to the sketchbook and made this little postcard. What do you think?

Also, KC folks, if anyone is looking for a designer or junior Art Director, please get in touch!

Angie Sherrick
Angie Sherrick

More by Angie Sherrick

View profile
    • Like