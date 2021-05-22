Element of fire - Calligraphy Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋,
🔥 A little creativity in the studio. Thanks for watching my work. In the future, I plan to draw all the elements in the format of symbols and sets of calligraphic elements.
If you like the style of my work, I will be happy to work with you. You can contact me by e-mail, or in any of my social networks ksandrworks@yandex.ru
Other Social Networks in my profile, and:
https://www.pinterest.ru/ksandrworks/
https://www.instagram.com/ksandrworks/
https://vk.com/ksandrworks