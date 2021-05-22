Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
plora sr logo design

plora sr logo design
Plora sr

Plora sr is an a new company brand based in Italy, that deals with organic juice.

Because plora sr is starting out, they has a lot of competitors and the goal was to make a brand identity that stand out from the crowd. We aimed at making the overall design simple, minimal, classy and appropriate for the industry.

