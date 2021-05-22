plora sr logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Plora sr
Plora sr is an a new company brand based in Italy, that deals with organic juice.
Because plora sr is starting out, they has a lot of competitors and the goal was to make a brand identity that stand out from the crowd. We aimed at making the overall design simple, minimal, classy and appropriate for the industry.
