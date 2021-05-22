Masum Ahmed

Podcast Mobile App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Podcast Mobile App streaming app podcasts streaming mobile app branding uiux trendy design app minimal clean best live music music app podcasting live streaming
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration of the Podcasting Mobile App. How about you?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Have a project in mind? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at:

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like