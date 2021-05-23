Yogesh
Visualyser

NFT Marketplace

Yogesh
Visualyser
Yogesh for Visualyser
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Marketplace ux nft website visualyser minimal nft marketplace nft web design ui design user inteface
NFT Marketplace ux nft website visualyser minimal nft marketplace nft web design ui design user inteface
NFT Marketplace ux nft website visualyser minimal nft marketplace nft web design ui design user inteface
NFT Marketplace ux nft website visualyser minimal nft marketplace nft web design ui design user inteface
NFT Marketplace ux nft website visualyser minimal nft marketplace nft web design ui design user inteface
Download color palette
  1. 1Marketplace.png
  2. 2Drop.png
  3. 3Creators.png
  4. 4Profile.png
  5. 5Profile - Bids.png

Some of the main pages of a recent design work we did for an NFT marketplace.

Website is live but still in the beta testing phase: http://newrenaissance.io/

*Images used in the design credit goes to the respective artists. We do not own any images.

Give a “Like” and leave a comment.
We are open to new projects! Email us — yogesh@visualyser.design

Visualyser
Visualyser
Available for new projects!
Hire Us

More by Visualyser

View profile
    • Like