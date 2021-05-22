Decoswift 🏆

Tagtalk Logo Mark | Modern Logo

Decoswift 🏆
Decoswift 🏆
Hire Me
  • Save
Tagtalk Logo Mark | Modern Logo brand identity visual identity logodesign colorful tech flat logo art minimal identity website sketch illustration logotype logomark design brand mark logo
Download color palette

Tagtalk Logo Mark | Modern Logo
----------------------------
Here is the new exploration of the Bee LogoMark.
What do you think?

Don't forget to press (L)❤️ if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
👋 decoswift.info@gmail.com || Skype || Facebook || Freepik

Decoswift 🏆
Decoswift 🏆
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Decoswift 🏆

View profile
    • Like