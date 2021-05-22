Rita Queirós

Mute - Digital Production Company digital production desktop dark mode landing page
Hi there everyone 👋

Here is a challenge I did for a job opportunity.
I was challenged to do a landing page for a company that specializes in digital production work.

I hope you like it 😊
Please, let me know what you think in the comments 💬

Do you have an awesome project that I can help you with? Leave a private message on my profile.

Have a great day,
Posted on May 22, 2021
