Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede

Vertex Landing Page Redesign

Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede
Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede
  • Save
Vertex Landing Page Redesign austin vertex ux ui landing page
Download color palette

Vertex is a boutique software development firm based in Austin, TX.

I worked on a couple of directions while redesigning the Vertex landing page.

This is another one of them.

D2d5a580dab7133cafb33619edb0db4e
Rebound of
Vertex Landing Page
By Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede
Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede

More by Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede

View profile
    • Like